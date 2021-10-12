Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Admits He Insulted NFL Commissioner In 2011 Emails

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has admitted that he had insulted the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an email that was sent from his side in 2011. Meanwhile, things have only gone from bad to worse lately after he also admitted that he had made vulgar comments about the NFL commissioner Roger in that same collection of emails and at the same time, Jon Gruden also went on to reveal that he had also used a word to insult Goodell which was inappropriate in nature.

What did Jon Gurden say in 2011 emails?

"I was in a bad frame of mind at the time [in 2011], and I called Roger Goodell an [expletive] in one of these emails too. They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout", said Jon Gruden while speaking to ESPN.

"There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football [in the Tampa, Florida, area] during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn't sit well with me", he added.

Jon Gurden emails

In the same email, Jon Gruden had also racially abused the NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features.

“Dum­b­oriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email re­viewed by the newspaper.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

As Jon Gruden has now found himself for an offence that was committed by him a decade ago, it has now been reported that he is planning to step down as the Las Vegas Raiders coach. Reports in the Bleacher Report have confirmed the news about Gruden's resignation plans.

(With AP Inputs)