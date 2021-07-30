Laurel Hubbard Becomes First Transgender Athlete To Compete At Olympics

As the world opens up to more acceptance and inclusions, the Olympics too decided to follow a linear graph when it included a transgender athlete to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Laurel Hubbard, a native of New Zealand became the first-ever transgender athlete who would go on to take part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in women's 87-kg weightlifting category. In 2015 the International Olympic Committee(IOC), cleared the way for transgender athletes to compete in women's events without a gender reassignment surgery. However, it included a catch that required the athlete to possess a testosterone level below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before competing.

Brief on Laurel Hubbard's controversial career

Laurel Hubbard is considered among the top athletes in the world when her category is taken into consideration. But her life has always been ridiculed with complexities just like the decision of the IOC to let her be a part of the Olympics. In 2019, she received a gold medal for her performance at the Pacific Games in Samoa. But that too resulted to be controversial when she defeated an athlete from the host nation. It does not end here as in the 2018 Commonwealth games, the Australian Weightlifting federation tried to have Hubbard banned from participating. She later ruled out of the event citing an injury. But New Zealand's government has always been supportive of the choices Laurel made. New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith said, "As well as being among the world's best for her event, Laurel has met the IWF eligibility criteria, including those based on IOC Consensus Statement guidelines for transgender athletes." He added, "As the New Zealand team, we have a strong culture of 'manaaki' (respect) and inclusion for all."

So why is Laurel Hubbard's case at all so contentious?

Critics have called out Laurel's participation in the Olympics and called it unfair for female-born athletes Her qualification has been divisive while some questioned the fairness of transgender athletes who have been through male puberty but now are participating in power sports that too against women. The IOC had previously allowed the inclusion of transgender athletes to compete in women's Olympic events without gender reassignment surgery in 2015, issuing guidelines that required their testosterone level be below 10 nanomoles per litre at least before 12 months of the competition. IOC medical director Richard Budgett iterated that it would be a federation's choice to decide on the rules for inclusion. The IOC believed in the fact that "transwomen are women" and should be included in women's sport "whenever possible".

Image: AP