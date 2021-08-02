Laurel Hubbard Makes History As First Openly Transgender Women To Compete In Olympics

On Monday, Laurel Hubbard made history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she became the first transgender weightlifter to compete at an Olympics event. While her outing did not last long as she did not complete a lift, she inspired several transgender athletes across the world. The event was ultimately won by China's Li Wenwen.

Laurel Hubbard made history at Tokyo Olympics

Laurel Hubbard bowed down gracefully from the weightlifting event on Monday after failing to complete any of her first three lifts. The New Zealander made a beautiful gesture to the audience as she thanked them for their support. The transgender weightlifter has been an icon in the sport and was also the focus of attention as a potential medal winner in the weightlifting event. After signing off from the event, Hubbard thanked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Weightlifting Federation.

"I’d particularly like to thank the IOC, for, I think, really affirming their commitment to the principles of Olympism, and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive. It is accessible. Hubbard also thanked the International Weightlifting Federation, because they too have shown that weightlifting is an activity that’s open to all of the people in the world." Lastly, she also thanked the people of Japan for hosting the games under extraordinary circumstances.

87 kg weightlifting event won by China's Li Wenwen

Li Wenwen helped China win its seventh gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics as her competitors never got close to the stunning 320 kg winning total. Emily Campbell finished 37 kgs behind to take silver and became the first British woman to win a weightlifting medal. The bronze was won by United States' Sarah Robles, with a 282 kgs lift. Robles became the first U.S. woman with two weightlifting medals, having also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The United States' weightlifter had to settle for second place after her last lift was ruled invalid for elbow movement. However, Robles had no issues with the decision as she said, "The refs should be doing their jobs so they’re doing it. It is really, really strict but if there’s any time to be strict, it should be at the Olympics."

(Image Credit: AP)