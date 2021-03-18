Leander Paes, Geeta Phogat Join Hands To Champion ESports' Cause In India: WATCH

The Indian eSports sector is yet to hit the strides despite the sport of gaming getting recognition as a proper sporting career path around the world. Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) recently took the initiative to change the face of eSports gaming in India by launching a new campaign called ‘Maidan Naya, Khel Wohi'. The focus behind the campaign is to promote eSports in India and in order to do that, the company has brought two of India's finest athletes to promote the sport.

Leander Paes and Geeta Phogat to promote eSports in India

Tennis legend Leander Paes and Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Geeta Phogat signed up with MPL for their new initiative to raise awareness about eSports in India. The campaign will have a total of six films, three each featuring Paes and Phogat, and will capture their moments in training, as well as mentoring budding talent. Both athletes will be talking about the importance of eSports’, need for specific skills, talent and practice need to compete at the top level just like they did in their career.

eSports is all set to become a medal event at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The medal won by the winners will be counted towards the final medal tally of the various countries taking part in the games. The only time eSports was included as a medal event was during the 2018 edition of the Asian Games held in Jakarta.

Speaking about the initiative, Leander Paes said that to become a champion in any sport, one has to undergo hours of rigorous practice and training. He added that in India, there are many champions that have achieved remarkable successes at various skilled games. Now with the emergence of eSports, another platform is here to showcase the tremendous talent and skill that our country has. He added that the campaign is aimed to carry forward the same ethos of practice, training, and skill, in the arena of eSports, and get us some new champions to make the nation proud at the global stage.

Speaking about the same, Geeta Phogat said that It gives her great pleasure to collaborate with MPL and this initiative. She said that continuous practice and adequate rest is essential for honing God-given talent. This is true for any sport - be it wrestling, archery or eSports. What is especially heartening for her is that eSports is democratic at its core and is accessible to all. The next Olympian can come from any part of India. She further added that this campaign aims to increase participation across categories.

