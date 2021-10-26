Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Honoured With Massive Statue In Las Vegas, See Pic

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson had an incredible in-ring career and in order to celebrate the career, his statue was unveiled at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson donned the boxing gloves last year in November during an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. The match ended in a draw after eight rounds of fierce fighting and as per Mirror, Tyson confirmed beforehand that he will return to the ring early 2022.

Mike Tyson statue unveiled

Mike Tyson's statue is 10 feet tall and is situated outside Mulberry Street Pizzeria. While the statue featured his famous face tattoo, sculptor Riche Palmer has been criticised on social media for not getting much else right. Riche Palmer is the owner of the Mulberry Street Pizzeria.

Surrounded by drinks and slices of pizza that packed flavorful punches, heavyweight boxer @MikeTyson joined @MulberryStPizza owner and founder Richie Palmer and Resorts World President Scott Sibella to unveil a 10-foot statue of Mike Tyson outside the pizzeria. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/qOUfVdB4l3 — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) October 22, 2021

According to a report by cbssports.com Mulberry Street Pizzeria in its press release said, "Mulberry Street Pizzeria owner and founder Richie Palmer is an avid boxing fan and felt that Tyson represents a prominent time in the sports world as well as Las Vegas. He thought that it was time Tyson deserved to be honored with his own statue, which is something that the Resorts World team agreed with, so they worked together to make this happen."

Mike Tyson records

Mike Tyson has already been inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. Tyson also overtook the great Muhammad Ali to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old in 1986. Coming to Mike Tyson's boxing career, the legendary boxer won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, with 12 of those knockouts coming inside the first round. He also became the first heavyweight boxer in history to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul fight

With Mike Tyson already announcing his return to the ring in 2022, Mirror has reported that DramaAlert host Daniel Kareem took to his official Twitter handle and said that Logan Paul and Mike Tyson are likely to lock horns in the boxing ring in February of 2022. Earlier while speaking to The Sun, Mike Tyson said that he would fight against a stimulating opponent.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, made his boxing debut in a white-collar match with fellow youtube star KSI but ended up losing to him in the rematch, held under professional rules in Los Angeles. Back in August this year, the 26-year-old was quoted saying that he knows who is his next opponent but he cannot reveal the name. However, he suggested that the clash would be a professional match.

(Image: AP)