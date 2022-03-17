Legendary stuntman and former Guinness world record holder Chris Pfeiffer has passed away at the age of 51-years-old after taking his own life, following a long bout with depression. The development about the motorbike icon’s demise was confirmed by the BMW Motorrad team on Wednesday and has rocked the extreme sports community ever since. As reported by Fox Sports, his body was recovered over the weekend.

Meanwhile, confirming the unfortunate news, BMW Motorrad tweeted, “In memory of an outstanding stunt rider and an amazing person. We will never forget all the memories we made together. Rest in peace, Chris! All our thoughts are with his family”.

At the same time, the World Governing Body for motorcycle sport, FIM took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Never forgotten. Rest In Peace Chris Pfeiffer. Our deepest condolences for Pfeiffer’s family, friends and loved ones”. Alpine Stars also expressed their condolences on the unfortunate news on Twitter. “A true pioneer and icon of stunt riding, Chris Pfeiffer’s precision, professionalism, and infectious smile entertained crowds around the world. He will always be remembered by Alpinestars. Rest in Peace, Chris. Thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time,” Alpine Stars tweeted.

Chris Pfeiffer's celebratory extreme sports career

Pfeiffer was known as the king of motorbike evolution and is being remembered for pushing boundaries in freestyle and street shows. He is the only four-time winner of the Red Bull Scramble, a prestigious event held in Austria. Among his many achievements, he is most remembered for the Guinness book of world record for humping over 33 people on his bike without the use of a ramp.

He had the chance of skateboard legend Tony Hawk and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and took semi-retirement in 2015 bringing an end to his 20-years long career as a top freestyle stunt biker. Announcing his retirement in 2015, Pfeiffer said he wanted to spend more time with his family. He has left behind his wife Renate, and children Pia, Amelie, and Hannes. As per Fox Sports, media reports from Germany claim that his funeral will be held on March 26 in Trauchgau in Germany.

