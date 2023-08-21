Lenyn Sosa Hits 3-run Homer As Chicago White Sox Rally Past Colorado Rockies

Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The White Sox used a 14-hit attack to improve to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer. Andrew Benintendi also finished with three hits and scored two runs.

“It was great to see our guys come back and not stop playing,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We were down 5-2 and it was good to see these guys put together some really good at-bats.”

After Dylan Cease struggled, Bryan Shaw, Aaron Bummer (4-2) and Gregory Santos combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled for Colorado, which outscored Chicago 25-6 in winning the first two games of the weekend set.

Trailing 5-3 after seven, Chicago loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Benintendi and Vaughn and a walk to Luis Robert Jr. Yoán Moncada then hit a tying two-run double.

After pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez popped out and Yasmani Grandal was walked intentionally, Oscar Colás made it 7-5 with a two-run double against Justin Bruihl. Sosa connected for his second homer against Justin Lawrence.

“I was fortunate enough Pedro gave me a chance to be the hero of the game,” Colás said through an interpreter. “Lefty against lefty is always difficult but I was sitting on one pitch — the slider. He threw me the slider and I was able to hit the ball hard and fortunate to come through.”

Colorado wasted a solid performance by Chris Flexen, who pitched six effective innings in his best performance since he was claimed off waivers last month. He permitted two runs, one earned, and seven hits.

“These guys have welcomed me from the beginning — the coaching staff, everybody,” Flexen said. “So that transition has been pretty easy.”

Flexen was in position to get the win before Chicago rallied in the eighth against Matt Koch (2-1).

Blackmon, who missed 53 games after breaking his right hand June 10 in Kansas City, came off the injured list Monday. He went deep in the third for Colorado’s first hit against Cease. He also hit a leadoff triple in the fifth, sparking a three-run inning.

“Charlie’s been a catalyst for us,” manager Bud Black said. “Another homer today, a triple. He’s been good since he’s been back, not surprising. Charlie’s a ballplayer.”