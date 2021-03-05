Les Miles Wife: Who Is Kathy Miles? Personal Life, Children And Sporting Career

Disgraced former Louisiana State University football coach Les Miles has become the centre of what is sure to go down as one of the biggest scandals in the American College Football scene. A recent report has revealed that the 67-year old coach — who is currently affiliated with the University of Kansas — was banned from contacting female students at the height of his stint at LSU after multiple students accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. The incidents, which date back all the way to 2013, came to light after the conclusion of the long-winded Les Miles investigation which was undertaken by law firm Taylor Porter.

Les Miles investigation and Les Miles affair

Calls for the immediate dismissal of University of Kansas head coach Les Miles are growing after revelations that the famous football coach was not allowed to even contact female students during his time at the Louisiana State University. Reports have revealed that Miles was physically involved with at least one student while many others have accused him of making suggestive comments, asking for meetings off-campus or in private rooms and for hiring "a certain type of girl" to help with the recruitment of male athletes.

Many are even questioning LSU's decision to keep Miles on as a staff member despite the growing accusations against him. Miles, of course, has strictly denied all allegations against him and through his attorney, who has said that the allegations against his client are "supported by no evidence and warranted no discipline". He also added that he did not believe that there was reason to terminate Miles' contract or discipline him "under existing law and the terms of the contract".

Les Miles wife: Is Les Miles married?

A major figure who is missing from this conversation is Les Miles' wife, Kathy Miles. Kathy Miles met Les Miles while the couple were assistant coaches for the Men's Football and Women's Basketball teams at the University of Michigan. The couple dated for about five years and tied the knot in 1993. An ex-basketball player, Kathy Miles joined the Michigan University coaching team soon after her playing days. The couple has four children together, all of whom are inclined towards sports.

Their oldest daughter, Kathryn, is a swimmer; their oldest son, Manny, plays quarterback at his university football team. The couple's younger children, son Ben and daughter Macy are all on the football and softball teams of their respective schools. Kathy and Les Miles are also very heavily involved in charity work and are associated with the Children’s Miracle Network, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, the Special Olympics and the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Image Credits: AP