Le'Veon Bell Released: Where Could RB Land As A Free Agent? Top Destinations Listed

Le'Veon Bell released by the New Jets: the headline took most NFL fans by surprise as the Jets decided to outright part ways with the veteran running back after he repeatedly failed to make an impact at the franchise. According to reports, the Jets were desperate to find a suitable way to trade the running back which could have also helped the team save some cash. The 28-year-old is reportedly still owed a $2.5 million bonus and the prorated remainder of his base salary, which equates to a figure near $6 million.

Who could sign Le'Veon Bell?

Le'Veon Bell's stint with the Jets can essentially be classified as a failed move. He joined the Jets last year, signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract, but has since averaged only 3.2 yards per carry and under 7 yards per reception. Declining numbers aside, Bell could still garner some interest from other teams looking for some quality back-up to their starters without a significant salary-cap hit.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

That said, here are some of the potential Le'Veon Bell destinations after his Jets release:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Starting with what most NFL fans would love to see - the three-time Pro Bowler could return to the Black and Gold colours of Pittsburgh. However, this may be a long shot for both the player and the Steelers. Pittsburgh, currently 3-0 in the season, have two quality running backs at their disposal in James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. While the duo has been in stellar form during the opening weeks, Bell could still offer an option in offence due to his stellar receiving ability. With an offensive unit to back, Le'Veon Bell could manage to rekindle his old form.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are favourites to reach the NFL playoffs after a stunning start to the 2020 regular season. Currently sitting second in NFC North with a 3-1 record, the Bears could make a move for the 28-year-old as a replacement for Tarik Cohen, who picked up an ACL injury last month. Second choice David Montgomery has failed to deliver on the big stage and the Bears have also relied on Cordarrelle Patterson to aid their offence. Le'Veon's offensive game could be an asset for the Bears until Cohen gets back from his injury.

Miami Dolphins

From teams chasing playoffs qualification to one desperately looking for an upturn in form, the Dolphins started their season in the worst possible way, losing their opening four games. The franchise did make headlines for their blowout win over Super Bowl LIV runners-up San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which was their first win of the season.

Playing his second year in the NFL, RB Myles Gaskin has been decent for the Dolphins as he carried 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 yards on five catches against the 49ers. However, apart from Gaskin, both Matt Breida and Jordan Howard have so far failed to justify their offseason acquisitions. Bell will likely be an upgrade on the latter two and if not, could at least challenge the duo for a starting role at Miami.

(Image Credits: AP)