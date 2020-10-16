Le'Veon Bell Signs One-year Deal With Chiefs After Ending Jets Contract

Just over two days are being released by the New York Jets, veteran running back Le'Veon Bell has been snapped by defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN, the 28-year-old had narrowed his potential destinations to the Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs ended up winning the race for the three-time Pro Bowler, thereby adding another offensive player to their ranks.

Le'Veon Bell contract

After an underwhelming 19-month spell with the New York Jets, Le'Veon Bell should be looking to make the most of his opportunity at Kansas City Chiefs. Bell arrived at the Jets at the start of the 2019 season. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year but the 28-year-old never really managed to click for his new side. In 17 games with the Jets, Bell rushed for just 863 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per carry and under 7 yards per reception.

Per reports, the Jets were desperate to secure a trade for the wantaway star before ultimately deciding to release him on Tuesday. The Jets still owe Bell a $2.5 million bonus and the prorated remainder of his base salary, which equates to nearly $6 million. According to reports, there is an offset clause in his contract that will defray his Jets paycheck by the salary he will earn at the Chiefs. Bell has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Chiefs.

QB Patrick Mahomes excited to see Le'Veon Bell heading to Kansas City

Welcome my brother! Let’s get it! https://t.co/AgUEcuxy05 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 15, 2020

Le'Veon Bell made his name as one of best offensive talents in the game during his first six years in the NFL with Pittsburgh Steelers. A two-time All-Pro first team member, Bell ranked second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 between 2012 and 2017. He then sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Steelers before joining the Jets as a free agent last year.

In Kansas City, Le'Veon Bell will likely be in for an immediate starting role as the Chiefs were looking to improve their ranks in running back position. While rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has so far been impressive, the Chiefs have very little offence to offer from their other available running backs - Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington - after starting RB Damien Williams opted out of the season due to the pandemic.

Le'Veon Bell will not be able to make his Chiefs debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday as he will have to first go through the five days of COVID-19 testing before being allowed to join his new teammates.

