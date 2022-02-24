Lewis Hamilton's bid for the eighth world championship was crushed last season when Max Verstappen edged him out in the last few laps during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A lot of things have changed following the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Michael Masi losing his position as F1 Race director while Lewis Hamilton after taking a sabbatical from social media was back in the f1 grid.

The Formula One 2022 season is around the corner and the teams did their first pre-season F1 Testing 2022 in Barcelona on Wednesday. Post the F1 Testing 2022, Lewis Hamilton made an explosive statement regarding the steward's bias towards certain drivers.

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton makes big statement on race stewards

According to the report by The Guardian, Lewis Hamilton during the first day of F1 Testing 2022 suggested there was institutionalised favouritism the sport had to address. While addressing the media he said, “We need to make sure we get non-biased stewards. Racing drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals. Some travel with certain individuals, and tend to take more of a keen liking to some of them. I just think [we need] people who have no bias and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

As per the report Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, also questioned the accusation of bias while backing his driver in the call for the stewarding to reach a uniform standard. He said, “We need professionalism in the steward’s room,” he said. “I don’t think there is conscious bias to be honest. Most important, whether we talk about race direction or the stewards there needs to be a standard. This is what we deserve, this is what everybody expects. We have all talked about the consistency. There should not be a lot of room to interpret rules, there should not be leniency depending on what a potential outcome might be. The rules are rules.”

F1 Testing 2022 standings after Day 1

Lando Norris set the fastest overall time in the opening pre-season session at Barcelona for McLaren. Leclerc's morning time of 1m 20.165s had kept him top before Norris eclipsed the timing, improving to 1m 19.568s by the end of Day 1. Leclerc finished n second place while his Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz was placed third. George Russell finished fourth, while Lewis Hamilton took over the W13 in the afternoon to take fifth place.