Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have come together to sign another two-year contract, after a successful partnership in Formula 1. Mercedes announced that Hamilton will continue his drive in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Brackley team. However, Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes Team Principal tried hard to avoid the contract this time, but continue to sign it for the second time within six months.

"It is hard to believe it's nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we are going to continue our partnership for two more years. We have accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I'm incredibly grateful and proud of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment." said Hamilton to ANI in a release of F1.

The Briton need not write a different contract from the scratch but only took pen and paper to renew the new contract on his one-year term current papers, just before few weeks of pre-season testing began. They even took only a few weeks to make a decision and announced it on the morning of the Austrian Grand Prix.

"As we enter a new era of F! from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver than Lewis Hamilton in our team. His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race craft, he is at the peak of his powers. We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year. That's why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competion on track." said Toto Wollf to ANI in F1 release.

Hamilton's Journey with Mercedes

Hamilton took this brave step with Mercedes in 2013 when he thought of having a change in his life, after being on the board of McLaren since boyhood. The partnership with Mercedes helped him in becoming the world champion as he won a total of 6 titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017-2020.

Hamilton's journey before Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton began his racing career in 2007 with McLaren, followed by his next start in Canada which was his maiden victory. Again, he took a challenge in the USA and got a genuine title. Further, he won in Hungary and Japan which had put him on the brink of his debut World Championship in racing. In 2008, he headed towards Sao Paolo, followed by Singapore, Sebastian Vettel in the coming years before beginning his journey with Mercedes.

