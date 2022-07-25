Lewis Hamilton Blames Drinks Malfunction For Losing '3 Kilos' At French Grand Prix

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton earned his best finish of the ongoing F1 2022 season in his 300th F1 race, by finishing the French Grand Prix 2022 on Sunday in second position. The Mercedes driver qualified for the race at P4 on Saturday and gained a place by overtaking Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on Sunday. As Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead of the race, Hamilton reached P2 and held the position for the rest of the race.

After securing his best finish for the season yet, Hamilton revealed that his drive to P2 at the Circuit Paul Ricard became tougher after his drinks mechanism failed. Given the sweltering hot conditions on the track, Hamilton couldn’t keep himself hydrated during the 53-lap race and went on to lose a significant amount of weight. “What amazing weather we've had, and that was actually a tough race because my drinks bottle didn't work,” Hamilton said, as reported by Motorsport.

“Reliability is one thing that my team has been amazing at, so a huge congratulations to the team back in the two factories, the team here who without them, we couldn't get this podium, and George did an amazing job today as well. I didn't see my weight just now, but I would imagine [I lost] probably around three kilos. So yeah, it's enough. I'm looking forward to downing the rest of this drink…,” Hamilton further explained.

Maiden double podium for Mercedes in 2022 season

The seven-time World champion shed light on the double podium for the team and said it is a great result for the team, given that they were significantly off the pace, compared to Red Bull and Ferrari. While Hamilton finished 10 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen, George Russell made an opportunistic move to overtake Sergio Perez in the latter part of the race and finished 3rd.

Mercedes' position in the F1 2022 constructors championship points table

Meanwhile, the P2 finish in France was the fourth consecutive podium finish for Hamilton, after he returned with P3 results in Canada, Britain, and Austria. At the same time, this was the first time in the season that Mercedes returned with a double podium. Mercedes solidified their position in the F1 2022 constructors championship standings, finding themselves at 3rd place behind Red Bull and Ferarri with 270 points.

Where do Lewis Hamilton & George Russell stand at the F1 2022 drivers championship?

Speaking about the Drivers Championship points table, Russell sits at 5th behind Carlos Sainz with 143 points to his name. Hamilton, on the other hand, sits at 6th place with 127 points. Russell has earned four podium finishes so far this year, while Hamilton has finished on the podium five times.