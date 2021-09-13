Lewis Hamilton Calls 'Halo' Device As Life Saver Post Crash With Verstappen At Italian GP

The battle for the Formula 1 title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen got even more intense after both the drivers crashed out of Italian GP on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash meant Daniel Ricciardo took home the win for McLaren at Italian GP followed by teammate Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton's outgoing partner Valtteri Bottas took third place on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton message after Italian GP crash

Following the Italian GP crash, Lewis Hamilton took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt note about the entire episode and how he felt after the incident. He wrote, "It's days like today, I am reminded of how lucky I am. It takes a millisecond to go from racing to a very scary situation. Today someone must have been looking down, watching over me! #TeamLH: I'm so thankful for each and everyone of you, you are truly the best. Still we rise!".

Lewis Hamilton crash video

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's crash did make an impact on drivers standings as well with Verstappen still holding onto five points lead over the defending Formula 1 champion. The incident involving Hamilton and Verstappen happened when the F1 Champion made his way out of the pit box after a slow pit stop, he came into a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen just before Turn 2 at Monza.

As they approached the Rettifilo chicane, Verstappen was forced wide after finding no space from outside the line, which made their real wheels collide, launching Verstappen’s car over the top of Hamilton’s. The two cars eventually came to a stop in the gravel trap with the Red Bull clipped over Lewis’ Mercedes. Following the incident, the safety car was deployed immediately as both the drivers climbed out of their cars.

Following the race on Sunday Lewis Hamilton had said, “We were obviously just ahead, we had a bit of a slow stop, came out, braking into Turn 1 I made sure I left a car’s width on the outside and I was ahead going into the corner, and next thing I know, I guess Max went over the second kerb or something like that – he obviously knew he wasn’t going to make the corner – and he drove into me. So, next thing you know, he’s just on top of me. So, definitely unfortunate and we’ll speak to the stewards after this I’m sure”.