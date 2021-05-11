Lewis Hamilton Contract: 7-time Champion Keen On Signing Lucrative, New Mercedes Deal

Lewis Hamilton has made his intentions clear of continuing in F1 beyond this season as he would like to agree to a new contract with Mercedes by the time of the August summer break. The seven-time driver's champion signed a late one-year extension to his deal for 2021 only in February, but all sides have made it clear they want their next deal completed earlier than that. Here are the details of the Lewis Hamilton contract and the Lewis Hamilton Mercedes deal.

Lewis Hamilton contract talks ruined seven-time champion's 'whole winter'

Speaking after his fantastic 98th career victory at Barcelona on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton said, "We never want to be in the position that we were in January, in February. It ruined my whole winter and I'm sure it wasn't helpful for Toto [Wolff]'s, in terms of being out to be off and relaxed, so it felt like we didn't really have much of a break. Hamilton explained the complexity of the contract talks and how he did not want it to affect their 'actual job.'

"They're very complex, it's never a super simple procedure and so hopefully soon we can start, as long as it doesn't interfere the actual job. We still have 19 races to do but it would be great to get something in place before the break so then we could, again, be in that break and have a clear picture of the future," said Hamilton. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff echoed Hamilton's statements and saw no reason why the seven-time champion will not sign a new contract with the Silver Arrows.

Wolff said, "It's the best place to be. He has been with us a long time and I think as long as we can provide the outlook for a competitive package, I see no reason why we shouldn't be together and continue the marriage." Considering the success of Hamilton and Mercedes together, it seems only a matter of time for the two parties to come together to agree to fresh terms.

Despite the increased challenge posed by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Hamilton has made the joint-best start to a season in his career in terms of race results. The Brit has won three races and finished second in one race. Hamilton, 36, is in his 15th season of F1 and claimed a milestone 100th pole position on Saturday, and now will set his eyes set on becoming the sport's first centurion for race victories, making it another hard-to-break Lewis Hamilton record. Hamilton and Mercedes remain at No.1 in the F1 2021 standings.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes deal: Lewis Hamilton salary

After months of speculations, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes finally came to terms on a new deal in February 2021. The English racer has been with the Silver Arrows since 2013 and had previously always signed multi-year deals with the English manufacturer. However, on this occasion, he committed to just one more year.

Even though Mercedes officially did not reveal Lewis Hamilton salary, reports from The Mirror claim the reigning world champion is set to earn around £40 million for the year through his new contract. The new Lewis Hamilton Mercedes deal is likely to see his salary increase by £5 million this year as he had previously signed a two-year deal worth around £70 million with the Silver Arrows in December 2018. If Mercedes were to retain the F1 star, a new Lewis Hamilton contract with a similar financial package is expected.