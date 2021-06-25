Lewis Hamilton Contract: Mercedes Star Provides Update On 2022 Deal

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton revealed in Thursday's Styrian Grand Prix press conference that discussions had begun on signing a new contract with the Mercedes F1 team. The Brit signed a late one-year extension to his deal in February for the 2021 season and is now hoping to stay with Mercedes for the 2022 season as well. So, will Lewis Hamilton stay at Mercedes? Here is the latest Lewis Hamilton contract update.

Lewis Hamilton contract talks ruined Brit's 'whole winter'

With Lewis Hamilton having signed a one-year contract extension with the Mercedes F1 team only in February, the seven-time Drivers' Champion revealed that he would hope to finalize his next deal earlier than that. Speaking after his excellent 98th career victory at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year, Hamilton said, "We never want to be in the position that we were in January, in February. It ruined my whole winter and I'm sure it wasn't helpful for Toto [Wolff]'s, in terms of being out to be off and relaxed, so it felt like we didn't really have much of a break."

Will Lewis Hamilton stay at Mercedes F1 team? Latest Lewis Hamilton contract update

While speaking at Thursday's Styrian Grand Prix press conference, Lewis Hamiton revealed that discussions with the Mercedes F1 team had begun on a positive note and that he was happy to have these talks sooner than the previous time. "We are always talking about not wanting to do it mid-season because it can be a distraction, but we've started it in a way that it's light-hearted, it's not intense, it's not causing trouble. Good communication as always with Toto [Wolff] so I hope we have something done soon." Considering that the talks are already underway, it is expected that a Lewis Hamilton Mercedes new deal will be announced soon.

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff seconded Hamilton's comments as he told ESPN, "Yes, that is the case. Our relationship between the team and him feels so natural today, through highs and lows. I cannot imagine us and him going in separate directions next year."

Lewis Hamilton salary

Although the Mercedes F1 team did not officially reveal the Lewis Hamilton salary for his current contract, reports from The Mirror claim that the reigning Drivers' Champion is set to earn £40 million for the year. Previously, Hamilton had signed a two-year deal worth around £70 million with the Silver Arrows in December 2018. If the Mercedes F1 team are set to retain their star beyond 2021, one can expect even a more lucrative Hamilton Mercedes new deal.

Image Credits: F1.com