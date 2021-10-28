Lewis Hamilton Disguises Himself As Mercedes Engineer To Surprise Children; Watch

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton disguised himself as an engineer to surprise a group of kids visiting the Mercedes headquarters. The video of Hamilton, disguised in a face mask, was shared by Mercedes partner UBS on its official social media platforms, including Twitter. The children were on a tour of the Mercedes' F1 factory, where Hamilton, dressed as an old engineer, turned up to give them the biggest surprise of their lives.

"So, together with USB, we've found three children that are passionate about engineering and motorsport, and we've invited them to the factory. They don't know it yet, but I'm gonna be there in full cosmetics. I'll turn up as one of the engineers, so look out for me," Hamilton says in the video before revealing his identity to the three kids.

'Shocked, surprised, and amazed'

Hamilton reveals his identity after the children are brought into a room, where he had been waiting for them as he dressed as an old engineer. Hamilton, still disguised, approaches the kids and shows them his car. Before removing his rubber mask, he picks up his car's steering wheel, something he had warned them not to do. After picking up the wheel, Hamilton says, "Well, you know the reason that I'm able to touch that is because, sorry, but I'm Lewis."

"Shocked, surprised, and amazed," are some of the reactions that Hamilton and his group were able to extract from the children after the prank.

As far as Hamilton is concerned, the 36-year-old recently lost to Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. It was nervy and came down to just 1.3 seconds as the Red Bull driver crossed the finish line to win his very first US Grand Prix. While reflecting on the race, he said "I don’t know what we could have done differently (today). I’ll have to sit down and talk with the team afterwards – I think the team did a great job today and it was the best… we had. We go into at least the next two tracks, which are very strong circuits for Red Bull – so that’s going to be tough, for sure,” he said at the United States GP.

