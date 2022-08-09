Lewis Hamilton Drops Massive Hint On Racing Beyond F1 2023 Season: 'Still On The Mission'

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton has dropped a massive hint on potentially continuing to race in the sport beyond the 2023 season, the year that his current contract expires. Even though the Mercedes driver has had a difficult campaign so far (currently sixth in the championship), he still has the desire to race beyond the year of his contract expiry.

Lewis Hamilton keen on racing beyond F1 2023 season

While speaking with Vanity Fair in a recent interview, Lewis Hamilton said, "I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending. I'm still on the mission. I'm still loving driving. I'm still being challenged by it. So I don't really feel like I have to give it up anytime soon."

While speaking about a potential contract extension, the British driver also commented upon the controversial F1 2021 season finale at Abu Dhabi, where he saw his dream of winning a record eighth Drivers' Championship fade away. Speaking of the disappointment, Hamilton said, "You see things start to unfold and my worst fears came alive. I was like, there's no way they're going to cheat me out of this. There's no way. That won't happen. Surely not."

Hamilton felt cheated last season as a controversial decision from race director Michael Masi resulted in title rival Max Verstappen overtaking him on the last lap of the race. Masi had only instructed lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake instead of the entire field, resulting in massive controversy and anger in the Mercedes team.

While there was immense frustration amidst the Silver Arrows team, it was jubilation for Red Bull Racing and Verstappen, who went on to win his maiden Drivers' Championship. Speaking of the pain he felt in losing the title in that manner, Hamilton added, "I don't know if I can really put into words the feeling that I had."

The Brit added, "I do remember just sitting there just in disbelief. And realising I've got to undo my belts, I've got to get out of there. I've got to climb out of this thing. I've got to find the strength. I had no strength. And it was one of the toughest moments, I would say, that I've had in a long, long time. I knew what had happened. I knew what decisions had been made and why. Yes, I knew that something wasn't right."