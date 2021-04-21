Lewis Hamilton Elated At George Floyd Death Verdict, Sports Fans Explode On Social Media

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was elated to hear the George Floyd hearing but insisted that the fight against racism was far from over. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd verdict day: Lewis Hamilton breathes a sigh of relief

Lewis Hamilton took to his Twitter handle to post a series of tweets voicing his opinion on the George Floyd hearing. One of his tweets read -

JUSTICE for George! The emotions I feel right now are hard to describe. Derek Chauvin has been found guilty. This is the first time that a white officer has been convicted for killing a black man in Minnesota. This is monumental, George’s death is not in vein. pic.twitter.com/m6FrqdGljP — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 20, 2021

However, Hamilton was not done there as he made it clear that the fight against racism was not over and that 'Black Lives Matter.' In another tweet, the seven-time F1 champion wrote -

But this is just one step on the path towards a more equal society. Since George’s death, so many other Black people have died at the hands of the police and we must ensure the momentum of today continues. The fight isn’t over, and there is more to be done. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 20, 2021

In another heartwarming tweet, Hamilton also gave his prayers to George's family, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief that George finally received justice.

My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family. I hope they will feel a sense of peace from this result. #BlackLivesMatter — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 20, 2021

George Floyd verdict day: Sports fans explode on social media

Several sports fans took to Twitter and responded to Lewis Hamilton's post on George Floyd. One fan replied -

Justice is served for a life that should never have been taken. George can rest in peace now however we must never rest in our actions to eradicate rascism. I want my future generations to never have to question if their life’s matter ðŸ™ðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Nikkizzz PurpleQueenzz (@Nikki_lmh2205) April 20, 2021

Another fan hoped that this historic George Floyd hearing would bring about a change in the community. The fan wrote, "This is going 2 change the world. White police R going to think twice before they lay a hand on another person of colour. I am white &I had real pain watching this trial I was watching the verdict & screamed when he was found guilty on all 3 counts. Finally accountability 4George." As Lewis Hamilton and the fans said that the conviction of Derek Chauvin was just the beginning in a move to achieve justice and that "Black Lives Matter.'

Lewis Hamilton remains one of the strongest endorsers of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement across the world, considering his own background in terms of where he comes from in the United Kingdom. With the George Floyd death verdict, the movement is expected to gain more steam in the coming months, especially in the western part of the world, as the USA for instance has seen a rise in hate crimes and deaths due to racism over the last 12-18 months, as the country also fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport continues to remain an important medium for athletes such as Hamilton, LeBron James, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to spread the anti-racism narrative to their fans and it is evident that the pressure put on authorities by them and the public on social media and on the streets have worked at last.