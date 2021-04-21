Last Updated:

Lewis Hamilton Elated At George Floyd Death Verdict, Sports Fans Explode On Social Media

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton breathed a sigh of relief when he heard the George Floyd hearing, but insisted the fight against racism was far from over.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Lewis Hamilton and George Floyd

Lewis Hamilton and George Floyd


Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was elated to hear the George Floyd hearing but insisted that the fight against racism was far from over. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd verdict day: Lewis Hamilton breathes a sigh of relief

Lewis Hamilton took to his Twitter handle to post a series of tweets voicing his opinion on the George Floyd hearing. One of his tweets read -

However, Hamilton was not done there as he made it clear that the fight against racism was not over and that 'Black Lives Matter.' In another tweet, the seven-time F1 champion wrote -

In another heartwarming tweet, Hamilton also gave his prayers to George's family, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief that George finally received justice. 

George Floyd verdict day: Sports fans explode on social media

Several sports fans took to Twitter and responded to Lewis Hamilton's post on George Floyd. One fan replied -

READ | 'We got justice': Floyd's family celebrates verdict, says 'We're able to breathe again'

Another fan hoped that this historic George Floyd hearing would bring about a change in the community. The fan wrote, "This is going 2 change the world. White police R going to think twice before they lay a hand on another person of colour. I am white &I had real pain watching this trial I was watching the verdict & screamed when he was found guilty on all 3 counts. Finally accountability 4George." As Lewis Hamilton and the fans said that the conviction of Derek Chauvin was just the beginning in a move to achieve justice and that "Black Lives Matter.'

READ | 'Jury did the right thing': Obama lauds George Floyd verdict but warns 'we cannot rest'

Lewis Hamilton remains one of the strongest endorsers of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement across the world, considering his own background in terms of where he comes from in the United Kingdom. With the George Floyd death verdict, the movement is expected to gain more steam in the coming months, especially in the western part of the world, as the USA for instance has seen a rise in hate crimes and deaths due to racism over the last 12-18 months, as the country also fights the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder, Biden calls verdict giant step toward justice

Sport continues to remain an important medium for athletes such as Hamilton, LeBron James, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to spread the anti-racism narrative to their fans and it is evident that the pressure put on authorities by them and the public on social media and on the streets have worked at last.

READ | Indian American lawmakers, groups welcome verdict in Floyd death case
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND