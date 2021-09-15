Lewis Hamilton Fears F1 Crashes With Verstappen 'will Continue' If Lessons Aren't Learnt

The reigning Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton believes future crash incidents with title-rival Max Verstappen will continue in the future if lessons are not learned, after the crash in Monza on Sunday, September 12. During the Italian GP at Monza, in lap 26 of the race, Hamilton emerged from the pitlane, after his slow pit-stop and rejoined the track, behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen. As they approached Turn 2, Verstappen was forced wide by Hamilton after he found no space from outside the line. This made their rear wheels collide and launched Red Bull of Verstappen over the top of the Hamilton’s Mercedes. The incident’s consequences were minimal because of the safety device ‘Halo’, which practically saved Hamilton’s life.

As reported by GP Fans, Hamilton feared the crashes with title-rival Verstappen in the future, if lessons aren’t learned. He said, “This will continue. We have to learn from our scenarios on track and I don’t have a history of these incidents. Ultimately, when you get away with things like that then it’s easy just to continue to do it.”

"I feel like somebody was watching over me": Lewis Hamilton

When asked if his current title rival has a different code of conduct while racing, Hamilton replied by saying that this is the first time this has happened. He had never been hit on the head by a car before. He added that the incident was quite shocking for him, as it is visible in the image that his head is quite far forward. He further spoke that he has been racing for a long time now and he feels grateful and blessed to be still racing. Hamilton concluded by saying that he felt like somebody was watching over him, referring to the crash, which could have been more disastrous. Verstappen was hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing the crash, which he will serve in the next Grand Prix at Sochi, Russia.

Hamilton Verstappen crash video at Silverstone during British GP

The crash at Monza was the second incident involving both the drivers in 2021, following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where Hamilton in his Mercedes hit Verstappen’s Red Bull and sent the Dutch driver off the racing track, to the barriers. Verstappen’s collision with the wall ended up being a 51g crash, as he suffered a DNF and Hamilton went on to win the race ahead of Charles Leclerc and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Max Verstappen currently leads the Drivers’ Championship 2021 table, with a total of 226.5 points, courtesy of seven race wins and 10 podiums so far. On the other hand, Hamilton has won four races and has an equal no. of podiums with Verstappen. He is currently five points behind Verstappen with a total of 221.5 points.

Image: Twitter/F1, AP