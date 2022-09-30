Lewis Hamilton 'feels For Fans' As Verstappen Could Win F1 Title With 5 Races Remaining

Seven-time F1 Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton, who had one of the most iconic title rivalries with reigning champion Max Verstappen last season, says he feels for the fans this year as the Red Bull Racing driver can win the title with five races remaining in the season.

As for last year, the title battle did not only go down to the last race, but both drivers also arrived at the season finale in Abu Dhabi equal on points. The title was eventually won by Verstappen, who won the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, a win that was nothing short of controversy.

Lewis Hamilton feels for the fans

While speaking to reporters ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend, Lewis Hamilton said, "Definitely I feel for the fans," when asked how he felt that Max Verstappen was running away with the F1 title this season. The Mercedes driver added, "For us last year going right down to the wire, that was intense for everybody and so it’s never great when a season finishes early, even when I’ve experienced having it finish early in places like Mexico."

He added, "For you as the one individual, it’s great. But for the actual sport, it’s not spectacular…so I’m really grateful to have had 2008, right down to the last 17 seconds, and obviously last year was pretty much the same. Let’s hope for the future that it’s a bit better."

Max Verstappen, who is currently on an emphatic five-race winning streak, could win the title at the Singapore GP. While the Dutchman only has a mathematical chance to win the F1 title this weekend, it would be more realistic for him to wrap up the championship at the next race in Suzuka.

Speaking of the potential to win the title at the Singapore GP this weekend, Verstappen said, "I think Japan is nicer. Also, I need a lot of luck for it to happen here, so I don’t really count on it. I think Suzuka will be my first proper opportunity to win the title. So I’m looking forward to Singapore right now, but I’m also very excited for next week."