Lewis Hamilton Hilariously Compares Red Bull's F1 2022 Season Drama To 'Kardashian Show'

The Formula 1 2022 season concluded on a fantastic note for Red Bull Racing as they emerged as the F1 2022 Constructors’ champion after Max Verstappen picked up his second straight Drivers’ championship title. However, the team also faced a fair share of negative limelight as a possible rift between drivers Verstappen and Sergio Perez was exposed during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2022 in Brazil. Although the team sidelined any such rift during the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP 2022, it will certainly remain one of the most talked-about topics heading into the 2023 season next year.

Meanwhile, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently in the headlines for linking Red Bull’s drama this season with the popular reality TV series, ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’. Hamilton’s comments also surrounded Red Bull receiving a USD 7 million fine and a reduction of wind tunnel test time for 2023 due to their cost-cap breach in 2021. Red Bull’s cost cap breach in the 2021 season came to light this season and was one of the main talking points on the grid this season.

‘It feels like a bit of a Kardashian show’: 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton

As reported by Planet F1, speaking to Channel 4 ahead of the final round of the 2022 season, the Brit jokingly said, “I mean, it feels like a bit of a Kardashian show happening here. It’s pretty hilarious, some of the stuff that I’ve heard over the past few days has been so entertaining. I’m sure it’ll all be on Netflix, it’s going to be great.”

Lewis Hamilton’s iconic Formula 1 rivalry with Max Verstappen

Hamilton’s rivalry against Verstappen last season was one of the most iconic clashes the grid had witnessed in recent years. Both drivers found themselves leveled on points ahead of the season finale at Abu Dhabi in 2021, while a controversial call by race director Michael Masi saw the Dutch driver becoming a world champion for the first time in his career. Things turned out differently for both drivers in 2022, as Red Bull instantly nailed the new regulations, whereas Mercedes were off to a dismal start and recovered as the season progressed.