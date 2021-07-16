Lewis Hamilton Insists British GP A "must-win" As Mercedes Trail Red Bull In Title Race

Although Mercedes arrived with upgrades at the British Grand Prix, a circuit they have traditionally been strong at, they may still not have enough to deny Red Bull Racing a sixth consecutive victory. Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton is wary of the reality and insists that his home Grand Prix is a must-win if he and his team are to retain the championships. Hamilton (150) currently trails Red Bull's Max Verstappen (182) in the Drivers' Championship by 32 points.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes arrive at home British GP on the back foot

With Lewis Hamilton last having won a race two months ago at the Spanish Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver admitted that they need to 'win' on both Saturday and Sunday in the new format of the sprint race for the British GP weekend. The British GP is a must-win for Mercedes all the more since there are a maximum of 29 points on offer, three more than usual. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing are in emphatic form as they have pulled together a stellar run of five consecutive wins (Max Verstappen (4), Sergio Perez (1)).

Lewis Hamilton wary of Red Bull Racing's stellar pace

Although Mercedes arrive at the British GP with updates to their W12 car, Lewis Hamilton is well aware that getting the better of the Milton Keyes outfit will be no easy task. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton cautioned his team of Red Bull Racing's one-lap pace and insisted that qualifying could be a significant hurdle to get past. Meanwhile, Mercedes are optimistic about delivering a strong package to their drivers for the weekends, having won the British GP in seven of their last nine attempts.

How to watch the British GP live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch British GP live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, the official broadcasting channel for F1 in India. Additionally, the British GP 2021 live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans wondering how to track British GP 2021 live updates can do so on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.