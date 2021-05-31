Lewis Hamilton Jumps Off A Plane, Shows Off Skydiving Skills Ahead Of Azerbaijan GP: WATCH

The 7-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been busy doing some real-life adventure. The Lewis Hamilton Instagram handle recently made fans see a skydiving video featuring the driver. The 36-year-old British national has mentioned that he has been learning to skydive for a few years and has been doing this for a couple of years. Hamilton, who is set to compete in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, will be hoping to win the pole position in Baku to help him compete with Max Verstappen, who currently holds the top spot in the F1 standings. Here is more on the Lewis Hamilton skydive video -

Lewis Hamilton skydive video aftermath

Hamilton, who did not have a great Monaco Grand Prix, took this opportunity to relax before yet another competitive race. On his official Instagram account, Lewis Hamilton said, "After this, I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice. I'll post that next to show you my progression." Hamilton, after his time in the air, will be hoping to focus on the race in Baku. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 date is June 6.

F1 standings after Monaco Grand Prix

Dutch Racer Marc Verstappen came out on top in Monaco Grand Prix and this victory helped him take a lead in the F1 standings. Verstappen who holds the number one position with 105 points will be hoping to get the better of Lewis Hamilton in Baku as well, a win there would help him solidify his position at the top. His victory in Monaco has helped Red Bull take a lead in the constructors' table as they are on top with 149 points, but Mercedes with 148 are not that far behind and they trail Red Bull, by only one point and will continue putting pressure on them to reclaim their Constructors Championship.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 date and schedule

5 races have een completed so far this season and Lewis Hamilton has finished 3 times on top. On the other hand, Max Verstappen has emerged victorious in the other two races. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the next scheduled race in the F1 calendar and is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 date and schedule is given below -

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST [Friday, June 4 at 4:30 AM EST]

Free Practice two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST [Friday, June 4 at 8:00 AM EST]

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST [Saturday, June at 5:00 AM EST]

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST [Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 AM EST]

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST [Sunday, June 6 at 8:00 AM EST]

Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram