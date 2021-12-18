Lewis Hamilton Likely To Face Punishment By FIA President For Skipping Gala Ceremony

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton's decision to skip the FIA gala event is likely to cost them after new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has refused to rule out punishing them both for boycotting its awards ceremony on Thursday.

Why will FIA punish Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff?

As per Formula 1 rules, the top three drivers in the championship must attend the award ceremony. Speaking about punishing Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said, "If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this." When asked to clarify he said: "Forgiveness is always there. But rules are rules. I know Lewis is really sad about what happened. I would say he is broken. But we have to look into if there is any breach. [After] a few hours now as president, I cannot give answers without going back to the facts."

Why did Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff miss FIA Gala event

Both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff missed the FIA gala event as they were protesting the handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday. On Sunday FIA said that it will conduct “a detailed analysis" of the wild ending at the season finale that decided the championship in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The motorsports governing body said that Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship.” Verstappen claimed his first world title when he passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the final lap. He was given the opportunity after a key decision by race director Michael Masi.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem elected as FIA new president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem received 61,62% of the votes from FIA Member Clubs to Britain’s Graham Stoker’s 36,62% to succeed Jean Todt, who was President of FIA since 2009 and served the maximum three terms possible. Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been the President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) since 2005, and served as the FIA World Motor Sport Council Vice President for the Middle East. Former Rally driver, he was 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, winning 61 international events from 1983 to 2002.

He campaigned under the banner “FIA for Members”, committing to double motor sport participation worldwide, strengthen diversity and inclusion and be a leading opinion-former on sustainable mobility. Elected for a four-year term, he appointed Carmelo Sanz de Barros as President of the Senate, Robert Reid as Deputy President for Sport and Tim Shearman as Deputy President for Mobility.