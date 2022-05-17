Lewis Hamilton Made 'urgent Phone Calls' After FIA Disclosed Possible Masi Return: Reports

Michael Masi's major blunder during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year robbed Lewis Hamilton of his 8th F1 World Title. Masi controversially allowed five lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap before the final lap commenced. Verstappen, who was on fresher softer tyres, overtook Lewis Hamilton to triumph in the race and the world championship. Following the controversial ending, Masi lost his position, however, a report has emerged that Michael Masi could be making his F1 comeback, which has left Lewis Hamilton baffled.

F1: FIA keeps door open for Michael Masi's return

According to the report published by Express.co.uk, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, revealed last week that the door was open for Michael Masi’s controversial return. Michael Masi was replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who have alternated in the role for the first five races of the 2022 season.

As per the report, Sulayem while speaking to the Daily Mail last week said, “Michael is there and we might use him. We are open to everything.” The report further stated that the possibility of Michael Masi's return has left Lewis Hamilton and his advisor astonished with the former World Champion urgently messaging those around him to discuss the news.

Michael Masi's tenure as F1 race director

Before being appointed as a full-time F1 race director, Michael Masi started his career as a deputy to legendary F1 Race Director Charlie Whiting. When Whiting was at the helm, he had asked Michael Masi and Formula E Race Director Scott Elkins to share the job of deputy in 2018. Having worked at nine races in 2018, Masi then continued as Formula One deputy for the same number of races during the 2019 season and was also the permanent deputy director for F2 and F3 races.

After the passing of Whiting during the first race of the 2019 season in Australia, Masi stepped in to cover the main role for the Melbourne race, following which he was retained for the same job, for the rest of that year. It was in January last year that Michael Masi was officially given the job on a full-time basis.