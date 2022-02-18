Lewis Hamilton Makes Huge Statement On Quitting F1; 'I Eventually Got To A Point...'

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence at the launch of the Mercedes F1 W13 car for the 2022 season by making a huge statement. The 37-year old has explained why he took a break from all kinds of social media as it was important for him to take a step back after losing the championship last season to Max Verstappen in the cruellest manner.

Heading into the season finale Abu Dhabi GP, both Hamilton and Verstappen were level on points, meaning that it was winner takes all. Following some controversial decisions from race director Michael Masi, who is now sacked, the Dutchman beat the Brit by overtaking him on the last lap of the race to win his maiden F1 title by eight points.

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on F1 future

Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he was never keen on quitting F1 but just required some time off the sport and social media to recollect his emotions. While speaking at the Mercedes W13 car launch on Friday, the 37-year old Brit said, "I never said I'd stop. I love doing what I do. It's a privilege. You feel like a family. There's no feeling like it. It was a difficult time for me. I needed to take a step back, focusing on the present, with my family and creating great moments. I decided then I'd attack again, working with [team principal] Toto [Wolff] and George [Russell]."

The return of the Silver Arrows. 🤍 Meet the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NsuEBvbkbK — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 18, 2022

With Hamilton having broken his silence a day after former race director Michael Masi was sacked, it seems that the Brit was keen on waiting for the FIA's detailed investigation into the Abu Dhabi GP before he made any further comments. The Australian motorsport official will now take up a new role in the FIA, with WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM race director Niels Wittich set to split the roles for the 2022 F1 season. Meanwhile, the duo will be assisted by Herbie Blash. Blash is a veteran deputy race director who returns to the sport more than five years after retiring from it.

