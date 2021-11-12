Lewis Hamilton May Suffer Big Jolt At Brazilian GP In Quest For Record-breaking 8th Title

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton could face yet another setback ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend after reports emerging suggests that he may need to take an engine penalty. As things stand in the F1 Driver Championship, the Brit (293.5) trails title rival Max Verstappen (312.5) by 19 points.

If the 36-year old does face the setback of taking an engine penalty, it will be extremely difficult for him to challenge for the championship as from now until the end of the season, only a maximum of 107 points are on offer.

Lewis Hamilton discusses the possibility of taking an engine penalty

While speaking at his Thursday press conference ahead of the Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton said, "I cannot really comment at the moment. As far as I am aware, my engines are fine, but I will find out later on. We have not even done an engineering briefing yet." If the Mercedes F1 driver does take an engine penalty, he would only serve it after the conclusion of Saturday's sprint race, which will decide the grid for Sunday's main race.

My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Aryton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend pic.twitter.com/SmA4QQpOul — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2021

If Hamilton does take an engine penalty, it would be a major setback considering the difficulty of overtaking on the Interlagos track. Speaking on how difficult it is to overtake, the Brit said, "This is not a very good track for overtaking. You have to have a 1.1-second advantage on the car ahead to have a 50% chance, or something crazy like that, of making the move. I would imagine the challenge this weekend is as steep as it can be." Hamilton then also discussed the pace of Red Bull Racing's car to explain how difficult of a challenge it will be to defeat them at the Brazilian GP, having fallen short last weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix.

"Red Bull’s pace was phenomenal at the last race, and they have had the strongest car this year, so we have done as well as we could. We are going to be pushing this weekend to see if we can squeeze any more out of the car. But last time here, they were incredibly strong, so we anticipate they will be hard to beat. Every race is a must-win race, and it has been that way forever – particularly since we came back from the summer break – but we have not been able to do so," added the 36-year old."