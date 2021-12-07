Lewis Hamilton On Cusp Of Making History At F1 2021 Season Finale; Here's How

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 ended last weekend with Lewis Hamilton winning the race on his Mercedes ahead of his 2021 drivers championship rival Max Verstappen. The weekend started with Verstappen leading the drivers standings by nine points and ended with Hamilton picking up his eighth race win of the season along with the fastest lap of the race, which earned him 25 important points putting him on a level with Verstappen.

Hamilton is already among the greatest race drivers in Formula One, as he has a total of seven world championships to his name. Meanwhile, he is on verge of becoming the world champion for the record eighth time, one more than the legendary Michael Schumacher.

The F1 2021 season comes to an end next weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which will now also feature the battle for the 2021 Drivers Championship and 2021 Constructors Championship. Although the drivers championship is tied in terms of points, Verstappen continues to lead the title race as he has one more race win than Hamilton in the current season. However, if Hamilton manages to win the final race of the season, he will end up scripting history at the Formula One 2021 season finale.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about the pursuit of his eighth world title?

Meanwhile, as per a report mentioned in a report by Formula One, during the post-match press conference after Sunday’s race at Jeddah, Hamilton said, “I’ve been racing here a long time, but that was definitely incredibly tough. I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could be out there, but also sensible, and with all my race experience over the years and just keeping the car on track and staying clean. It was difficult but we persevered as a team. We have had all sorts of things thrown at us, particularly in this second half of the season, so I’m just proud of everyone. And also, I am really grateful for the crowd we have had this weekend. It has been nice to be here”.

Speaking further about the squared drivers championship with Verstappen, Hamilton added that Red Bull were quick throughout the Saudi Arabian GP as it was difficult to overtake them. However, he added that Valtteri Bottas did a great job at Jeddah by scoring important points for the team. Bottas finished at P3 behind Hamilton and Verstappen, by getting the better of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon at the finishing line.

