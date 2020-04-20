Lewis Hamilton's Handicapped Brother Opens Up On Being Taught To Fight Bullies In School

6-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his caring nature and the world got a chance to witness it when he visited the areas affected by bushfires in Australia ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Now that the F1 season is cancelled due to the coronavirus, Lewis Hamilton is spending his time with family. Amidst the UK lockdown, Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas recently spoke about how Lewis taught him to stand up to bullies as a child.

Nicolas Hamilton shared his experience of getting bullied

Nicolas Hamilton spent much of his childhood in a wheelchair after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy from an early age. According to the report in The Sun, Nicolas while speaking on The Pink podcast, recently said that he attracted unwanted attention from bullies and revealed how his brother Lewis Hamilton helped him turn the disability into a positive aspect.

While speaking on the podcast, Nicolas Hamilton revealed that he went to his F1 star brother and asked him what he should do when the kids bullied him for being on a wheelchair. He added that Lewis Hamilton asked him to be himself and also said that if people are laughing at this wheelchair, they can't do the some 'cool' things with them either.

He added that his brother taught him how to do wheelies and stuff with the wheelchair and he felt like he almost became like a Tony Hawk skateboarder on it. He further said that being innovative with it was a character-building moment for him and he is glad he went through it.

Nicolas Hamilton also paid tribute to his parents for building a strong mentality across the family and said that his parents are hard nuts, especially his father since he always wanted him to fight his own battles. He further said that his father would never give him the easy route to follow.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton's Instagram appeal to his fans in China during UK lockdown

Recently a report emerged in essentiallysports.com, where Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram amid UK lockdown due to coronavirus and asked his fans in China to vote for reclassifying dogs as ‘pets’. The F1 star made the plea after China recently published guidelines that classified dogs as ‘companions’. While asking for the support, the Lewis Hamilton appeal saw him post a picture from the ‘Little China Dog Rescue‘ organisation to drive the point across.