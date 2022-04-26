Lewis Hamilton Opens Up On Being Lapped By Rival Max Verstappen; 'Shows How Wrong We Got'

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton opened up on the feeling of being lapped by last year's arch-rival and reigning champion max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The 37-year-old Brit finished in 13th place at Imola as the Dutchman won his second race of the F1 2022 season. While Verstappen is still in the running for the championship this season despite having had two DNFs, the situation is far bleaker for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on being lapped by Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton believes that being lapped by Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna GP highlights how far Mercedes F1 have fallen this season as he told reporters, "It just shows how wrong we got it." The Silver Arrows have fallen back massively this season due to the huge 2022 rule changes that resulted in them having a completely new car design.

A VERY close call in the pits between Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon 🤯#ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qcjPpMfI7B — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2022

While Mercedes seem to have fallen back, it seems that Ferrari F1 have been the biggest gainer as they seem to be the most competitive team alongside Red Bull Racing. Even though Hamilton dismissed claims during pre-season testing that Mercedes have not gotten their car wrong, he admitted in a recent interaction that they could be out for the F1 championship this season after just four races.

"A question was put to me... 'what happens if you get it wrong?' And I said, 'well we don't do that, we don't get things wrong, we're world champions.' But the fact is, with all the possibilities out there, we may have," explained Hamilton. While the F1 2022 season is long with plenty of races to go, it is likely to take a lot of the Silver Arrows to get back in the hunt for either of the two championships.

F1 Drivers' Championship update after Emilia Romagna GP

Despite only finishing sixth at the Emilia Romagna GP, Charles Leclerc still has a massive 27 point lead at the top of the F1 Drivers' Championship standings from second-placed Max Verstappen. The duo are followed by Sergio Perez in third, while seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton is way down in seventh with just 28 points.