Lewis Hamilton Posts Cryptic Tweet After Fernando Alonso Makes Max Verstappen Comparison

After two-time F1 Drivers' Champion, Fernando Alonso, seemed to demean Lewis Hamilton's title victories, the Brit took to his official social media account and put up a cryptic post. The Spaniard compared Hamilton's seven title victories to that of Max Verstappen's recent wins and said that Hamilton's only championship wins came against his own teammates.

Lewis Hamilton replies to Alonso with cryptic post

Taking to his official Twitter handle on October 30, Lewis Hamilton posted a picture of himself and Fernando Alonso from their McLaren days with a thumbs-up emoji. At the time the two were teammates, with the Brit having defeated the Spaniard to win his first of seven F1 titles in 2008. The two are believed to have had a tense relationship at the team, one that resulted in Alonso leaving McLaren for Ferrari after the 2008 season.

Hamilton's cryptic post came after Alonso had told the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, "Max's titles are worth more than Hamilton's. I have a lot of respect for Lewis but it's different when you win seven world championships having only had to fight against your team-mate." Hamilton does not seem to have taken Alonso's remarks kindly as he seems to have attempted to take a sly dig at the Spaniard by posting up a cryptic Tweet, where he can be seen on top.

As for Alonso, he was unhappy with the headline given in the report as he took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "And again…Please, all the titles are amazing, well-deserved, and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let's enjoy them."

Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines . Let's enjoy them 💪. — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 29, 2022

Verstappen became a 2-time champion at Japanese GP

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen backed his 2021 F1 Driver's Championship victory with another title this season. The Dutchman has dominated this season, having won a record-equalling 13 races. The only two other drivers to achieve this stunning feat are the legendary seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. If Verstappen were to win any of the three remaining races this season, he would hold the record for the most number of wins in a single season all to himself.