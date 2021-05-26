Lewis Hamilton Posts Long, Touching Message On First Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

On the George Floyd death anniversary day, reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton posted a long and touching message. While justice was finally served earlier this year when the George Floyd verdict came out, the agony remains in the family and the rest of the world. Justice had the upper hand as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of Floyd. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd death anniversary: Lewis Hamilton posts long and touching message

Earlier this year Lewis Hamilton was elated to hear the George Floyd verdict as he posted a series of tweets voicing his opinion. While Hamilton acknowledged that justice had been served he insisted that the fight against racism was far from over. And on George Floyd's death anniversary day, the British racer has posted yet another long and touching message. Both tweets can be seen below.

JUSTICE for George! The emotions I feel right now are hard to describe. Derek Chauvin has been found guilty. This is the first time that a white officer has been convicted for killing a black man in Minnesota. This is monumental, George’s death is not in vein. pic.twitter.com/m6FrqdGljP — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 20, 2021

As one can see, Lewis Hamilton remains one of the strongest endorsers of the Black Lives Matter movement across the world. With the George Floyd death anniversary remembered today, the movement is expected to gain more steam in the coming days and months, especially in the western world. The USA for long has witnessed a rise in hate crimes and deaths due to racism, and such repeated reminders and actions are only likely to bring greater awareness and possible change in the community.

What is the George Floyd bill that has recently been proposed by Floyd's family to Congress?

During their meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 25 at the White House, George Floyd's family appealed for police reforms. The negotiations on the George Floyd Bill in Congress are ongoing and Biden is "hopeful" that a deal could be struck after the Memorial Day holiday this weekend. Meanwhile, it is important to know that Biden has so far failed to push the bill through as he missed his own deadline.

The George Floyd bill seeks to ban the chokehold by federal officers across the US as well as lift the immunity for law enforcement officers against civil lawsuits. In the wake of Chauvin's conviction last month, Biden urged Congress to pass a far-reaching police reform bill in time for the George Floyd death anniversary day. The bill was passed in the House earlier this year, but faced roadblocks in the Senate as it requires 60 votes to turn to come into effect.