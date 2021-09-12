Lewis Hamilton Predicts 'easy Win' For Verstappen Ahead Of Italian Grand Prix Main Race

Formula One's Sprint format made its return to the racing world for the second time ever at the highspeed track at Monza's 'Temple of Speed' on Saturday, with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas taking the top spot. However, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished second in the Sprint, claimed pole position as Bottas will start the race from the back of the grid on Sunday after a raft of power unit changes despite a perfect drive from P1 in the 18-lap, 100km Sprint from him. Verstappen's Driver Championship rival Lewis Hamilton, who has the fastest car in the race, finished 5th and will start in P4 after a poor getaway.

Hamilton spoke to the press after the Sprint and explained his poor start saying that he went too deep on the clutch and ended up with too much wheelspin. He then added that trying to overtake the McLarens, as both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished ahead of the Mercedes driver, was "impossible" for him and that it will be tough at the final race.

Hamilton predicts 'easy win' for Verstappen

The soft compound tyres did well to the surprise of most and Hamilton said, "I think we were probably surprised that the soft tyre was as fast as it was." He then said that it will be an easy win for Max Verstappen now and that Hamilton himself will take a "big hit" but will do the best he can.

But anyway, that’s an easy win for Max now tomorrow, so it’s going to be a big hit… (but) I’ll do the best I can.

Italian Grand Prix schedule

Sunday, September 12

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

The Starting Grid for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Position Driver Car 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 2 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 3 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 7 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari 8 Sergio Perez Reb Bull Racing Honda 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 13 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 14 George Russell Williams Mercedes 15 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda 16 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 17 Robert Kubica Alpha Romeo Racing Ferrari 18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 19 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda 20 Valterri Bottas Mercedes

(Image: AP)