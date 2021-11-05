Lewis Hamilton Responds To Wolff's Last Race Prediction; 'want To Win Title The Right Way'

Just five races remain in the F1 2021 season, and the Drivers' Championship is tight as ever as just 12 points separate the two title rivals. Max Verstappen has scored 287.5 points in comparison to Lewis Hamilton's 275.5. The Hamilton vs Verstappen rivalry has been extremely intense this season as both title rivals have had multiple controversial clashes over the season.

As a result of the heated rivalry between the two title protagonists, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff predicted that he would not be surprised if the leader at the last race in Abu Dhabi makes contact with his rival to win the championship. Despite the Austrian's comments, the seven-time Drivers' Champion has insisted that he wants to win the title the right way as he looks to surpass Michael Schumacher's tally of seven championships by winning his eighth this season.

Hamilton vs Verstappen: Brit wants to win title the right way

While speaking at his Thursday press conference, Lewis Hamilton responded to Toto Wolff's prediction by stating, "I haven’t read what Toto said, but I highly doubt he would insinuate that would ever be the case. We’ve never won a championship in that way; I have never won a championship in that way and would never want to. So, that’s from my perspective, my point of view: I’m here to win in the right way, and that’s through sheer skill and determination and hard work." The Brit also made it clear that at the same time, he would not want to lose the title to Max Verstappen the wrong way.

Lewis is expecting to have a fight on his hands this weekend 💪#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/4MzUnUYeCt — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2021

The Mercedes F1 driver concluded his point by explaining how fighting with one's all is more important than the number of titles one wins or loses. "You know how I’ve won my championships in the past, and I always want to win it the right way. If you’re going to lose it, you lose it the right way also: with dignity and knowing that you’re giving it you’re all, and you’ve done things the right way, and you’ve worked as hard as you could. It’s all you can do, is give it your all and work as hard as you can with the team. If it doesn’t work out, you live to fight another day," said the 36-year old.