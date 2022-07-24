Lewis Hamilton Reveals Dehydration Struggles During French GP After Drinks Bottle Failure

After taking part in his historic 300th F1 race, seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton revealed the dehydration issues he faced while competing at the French Grand Prix 2022. The Brit, who became only the sixth driver in history to achieve this major feat, finished the race in second place, only behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton sheds light on dehydration issues

While speaking after an intense French GP 2022, Lewis Hamilton said (as quoted by Autosport.com), "That was actually a tough race because my drinks bottle didn't work. But what a great result considering we've been so far off these guys all weekend. "I didn't see my weight just now, but I would imagine [I lost] probably around three kilos. So yeah, it's enough. I'm looking forward to downing the rest of this drink..."

Despite winning a record 8 consecutive Constructors' Championships with Mercedes from 2014 to 2021, Hamilton has failed to win a single race this season and has been almost a second slower than both Red Bull and Ferrari drivers. After speaking about his dehydration issues, the Brit went on to compliment the efforts of the team by stating, "Reliability is one thing that my team has been amazing at, so a huge congratulations to the team back in the two factories. The team here who without them, we couldn't get this podium, and George did an amazing job today as well."

Russell finished third in the other Mercedes.

The 37-year-old ended his comments on an optimistic note by stating that he hopes the team can bring some sort of an update to reduce the gap between themselves and the two championship contenders upfront for the Hungarian Grand Prix next week.

"I'm hoping we will bring some sort of upgrade to that track and hopefully take a step forward closer to them. You can see us in the race, we can at least lean on them a little bit, so hopefully in that race even closer," added Hamilton.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is set to take place next weekend from July 29 to 31 before the F1 2022 season heads to a summer break.