Lewis Hamilton Reveals Nico Rosberg's Role In Getting Mercedes Boss Wolff The 'Angriest'

In a recent interview organised by Mercedes Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton remembered the moment when Nico Rosberg and he got Team Principal Toto Wolff the 'angriest.' Mercedes teammates Hamilton and Rosberg had a bitter rivalry for three seasons from 2014-16 when the duo were fighting for the Driver's Championship. Hamilton won the title on two occasions (2014, 2015) while Rosberg clinched the title in 2016 following which he retired from the sport.

Lewis Hamilton recalls Nico Rosberg's role in getting Toto Wolff the 'angriest'

Lewis Hamilton revealed that Toto Wolff was the 'angriest' during the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix when he and Rosberg famously clashed, thereby gifting Max Verstappen his maiden win on his Red Bull debut. "The angriest I ever seen Toto, it would have been one of the times Nico and I crashed into each other…Probably Barcelona’s probably the angriest he ever got.”

Even though Wolff seemed calm as he did not attribute blame to any of his drivers in the post-race interview, he was far from calm as Hamilton continued to explain. Hamilton added, "Yeah definitely saw bald patches he pulled out of his hair, had to get some turf and grow it back!" However, with Valtteri Bottas now as Hamilton's teammate, the team environment at Mercedes Formula 1 seems much more relaxed as compared to previous years.

While speaking about his teammate, Hamilton said that there are 'no games' between him and Bottas. "I don’t think there’s one specific thing that’s better than the other; I think it’s a combination of many things and it is a fact that there are no games between us," added the seven-time champion. "Because then it’s just down to our hard work."

Imola Grand Prix 2021

The current Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Bottas will hope to continue their domination at the Imola Grand Prix 2021 this weekend as Mercedes Formula 1 aims for an eighth consecutive Constructor's Championship this season. The first practice session of the Imola Grand Prix 2021 is scheduled to begin today (April 16) at 2:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the race is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 6:30 PM IST.

Formula 1 schedule

The F1 2021 calendar has the most number of races (23) in an F1 season. After the Imola Grand Prix 2021, the action moves to the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May) followed by the Spanish Grand Prix a week later. Fans can view the entire Formula 1 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.