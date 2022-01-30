Lewis Hamilton Seen For First Time Since Losing Controversial F1 Title To Max Verstappen

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton was finally spotted in the public by his fans for the first time since losing the 2021 F1 drivers world championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on December 12, 2021, at Abu Dhabi. Hamilton was denied his eighth world title as Max earned his maiden title by overtaking the Mercedes driver on the final lap of the race. The way the race results were decided, was criticized by Mercedes and Hamilton fans, as they claimed Verstappen shouldn't have been allowed to un-lap himself before the last lap at the Yas Marina circuit.

Meanwhile, Hamilton went into isolation ever since losing the title as he didn’t even appear at the FIA Annual Gala Awards. A few days later, Hamilton unfollowed everyone as speculations about Hamilton not returning to the sport for the 2022 season started doing rounds. However, now that, people have had a glimpse of their favorite F1 driver in the streets of Los Angeles, he can now be expected to join the Mercedes F1 team and start the preparations for the upcoming season.

More of Lewis out in LA 🧋☺#TeamLH 💜 pic.twitter.com/DubQP5VJCY — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) January 28, 2022

In the picture of Hamilton going viral on social media, the 37-year-old Brit can be seen wearing a quirky and stylish outfit as he is known to do while sipping coffee and scrolling his phone. Although Hamilton is yet to speak about the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, fans will be hopeful for him to set his best foot forward in the 2022 season. The upcoming season of the pinnacle of motorsports will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 18-20.

When will the teams launch their 2022 cars?

Meanwhile, six out of the ten teams which will be present in the grid in 2022 have already announced the car launch dates, where they will reveal the new generation of F1 cars. Aston Martin will be the first team to unveil its new car on February 20, followed by fellow British manufacturer McLaren on February 11 and Alpha Tauri on February 14. Ferrari has announced its launch date to be February 17, while Mercedes and Alpine will be launching their cars on February 18 and 21 respectively. Alfa Romeo, Hass and Red Bull are yet to confirm their launch dates.

(Image: AP)