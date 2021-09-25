Lewis Hamilton Sends Jackman Flying While Taking Pitstop During Practice At Sochi; Watch

Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valteri Bottas has already put pressure on their rivals by claiming the first two spots in the practice session of the Russian Grand Prix on Friday. Bottas finished the day in the first spot, while Hamilton finished second. Red Bull driver and current leader of the championship Max Verstappen took third place while the fourth and fifth place went to Ferrari's Charles LeClerc and Aston Martins Sebastian Vettel. Apart from the mouthwatering tussle between the two Mercedes drivers and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the Russian GP practice session will also be remembered for an incident involving Lewis Hamilton.

The incident where Lewis Hamilton knocked out the jackman of the team happened during the second free practice session. In the video posted by Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton came into the Mercedes pit box too fast during FP2 at Sochi and overshot his marks, knocking the front jackman over. The crew member was left on the ground as the current champion apologised over the radio and asked if he was hurt. Mercedes later tweeted that the front jackman was ok.

Bump.🤭 The good news is that he’s OK. 💪pic.twitter.com/2FfaBYcIEw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 24, 2021

Max Verstappen to start from the back of the grid at Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton's fiercest rival Max Verstappen will have a huge task in hand to finish inside the points zone after been handed a grid penalty before the Russian Grand Prix. Earlier Max Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty after the stewards judged he was to blame for causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton in the previous Formula One race. Now, Red Bull and Verstappen have decided to start at the back of the grid as they have taken a raft of new power unit components at Sochi as confirmed during the second practice on Friday.

Verstappen has taken a new internal Honda internal combustion engine, new turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store, control electronics, and exhaust this weekend, with grid penalties set to be handed down to him as he has exceeded his season allocation of every one of those parts except for the exhaust. It is being considered a good move because he already had a grid penalty in place.

Image: F1/ Instagram