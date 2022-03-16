Lewis Hamilton Sends Stern Warning To Rivals Ahead Of F1 2022 Season; 'Still At The Top'

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton has sent a stern warning to his title rivals ahead of the F1 2022 season as he revealed that he is still at the peak of his game despite losing the championship last season. In the F1 2021 season, the Mercedes driver lost to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in a controversial fashion after the Dutchman passed him on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP following some contentious decisions from the race director Michael Masi.

Lewis Hamilton issues stern warning to F1 title rivals

On being asked if he was a more dangerous driver after the improvements he made to his pre-season preparations, Lewis Hamilton replied as per F1.com, "I would say so. Naturally, your body does age, you do fatigue as you get older, it is a slower recovery. But I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m too down in the slope; I still feel like I'm relatively at the top!" The Mercedes F1 driver went on to add how he believes he has found more efficient ways to train and stated that the years of experience he has in the sport and with the team will make him a top contender this year.

"I feel I am more efficient in how I train. I’m much more in tune with my body in terms of knowing when I can push and when I can’t push. When I am recovered and when I am not. How I am feeding my body in terms of fuelling it. I am way more into that than ever before, sleep, all these sorts of things. I’ve got all the experience over the years; I’ve got the great rapport of my team. We’ve been together 10 years so I think we probably have the strongest partnership I would say," explained the 37-year old.

Hamilton, who is chasing a record eighth F1 championship yet again this season, also added, "I don’t need to be doing sprints before I go out. I’ve tried all that stuff and it didn’t work for me. It just made me hot-headed, and I overreacted to certain things that I was experiencing. Just before the race, I’ve usually got some music in my mind that I’ve been listening to. I kind of switch off. I’ve been doing this for such a long time. I don’t need to overthink what I’m going to do. I’ve done all the studying and the preparation for it, now I will go and do what I do, what I’ve done my whole life, just go and have fun."

With the seven-time Drivers' Champion oozing with confidence, all his title rivals will be on high alert for the F1 2022 season. Hamilton seems determined to hit the ground running, beginning this weekend at the Bahrain GP. The Bahrain GP takes place this weekend from March 18-20. With the F1 2022 season to have new rules, it promises to be intriguing as ever as new teams could be seen competing for the title, unlike previous seasons, where Mercedes F1 dominated.

