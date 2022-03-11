Lewis Hamilton Slams 'bully' Verstappen's 'do Or Die' Driving In F1 Drive To Survive

While the new F1 season will not begin until March 18, motorsport fans can enjoy the latest Drive to Survive season that will feature all the drama and action from last year's season.

The F1 2021 season was perhaps the most enthralling as it featured an epic battle between Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton for the Drivers' Championship, a battle that the former won.

F1 Drive to Survive to showcase epic Hamilton vs Verstappen battle

In the fourth F1 Drive to Survive season, seven-time Drivers' Champion lewis Hamilton opened up on his rivalry with Max Verstappen in the last season. The Brit referred to him as a 'bully,' who will not give up his position and will run the risk of almost having an inevitable crash with the other.

While speaking in one of the episodes, the Mercedes F1 driver said, "I think Max is aggressive as hell and more often than not, he pushes it to the limit and beyond. I've raced against a lot of drivers - there are always bullies but that's not how I operate. I just try and beat them on the track." In another instance of the season, Hamilton said, "Max is do or die. Either you crash or you don't get past him. I think he pushes it to the limit and beyond."

The Hamilton vs Verstappen title battle was undoubtedly one of the most enthralling battles in a long time, but also one of the most fierce that had the risk of getting ugly at any point. The season finale in Abu Dhabi perhaps perfectly captured how the battle between the two drivers had been over the season as the race at the Yas Marina Circuit was wheel to wheel, controversial and most importantly one that a fan could not get their eye off.

Netflix's Drive to Survive has been a hit around the world ever since the series' first season was launched in 2019. The enthralling documentary drama, which is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees, is one of the primary reasons for the fantastic increase in viewership F1 has seen in recent times.

Below is the full trailer released by F1 for the fourth season that promises to be the best among all: