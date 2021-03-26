Lewis Hamilton Human Rights Statement Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Bahrain Grand Prix 2021

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021, Lewis Hamilton has reiterated the importance of addressing human rights issues. The British driver said that F1 can no longer ignore human rights abuses in countries they visit. As a result, F1's chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, is in an awkward position as he rejected requests of launching an independent inquiry into alleged human rights abuses associated with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton insisted that F1 has a moral responsibility of raising concerns pertaining to human rights abuses in countries they visit. "There are issues all around the world but I do not think we should be going to these countries and just ignoring what is happening in those places, arriving, having a great time and then leaving," said Hamilton. The British driver also explained that he takes the human rights issues in Bahrain so seriously that he has been educating himself about them.

"Coming here all these years I was not aware of all of the details of the human rights issues. I have spent time speaking to legal human rights experts, to human rights organisations like Amnesty. I have been to see the UK ambassador here in Bahrain and spoken to Bahraini officials also. At the moment the steps I have taken have been private and I think that is the right way to go out about it but I am definitely committed to helping in any way I can," said Hamilton ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix schedule kicking off.

Lewis Hamilton human rights: Stefanos Domenicali unimpressed by Hamilton's comments

F1's chief executive, Stefanos Domenicali, was unimpressed by Lewis Hamilton's comments as he explained that F1's duty is to promote the sport rather than address cross-border human rights issues. "It is important to make clear that Formula 1 is not a cross-border investigatory organisation. We are a sports rightsholder that has the important job of promoting our sport across the world in line with the policies I have set out. Unlike governments and other bodies we are not able to undertake the actions you request, and it would not be appropriate for us to pretend we can," responded Domenicali.

As a matter of fact, even the Government of Bahrain has denied Hamilton and Amnesty's allegations outright with a strong statement which goes as -

“The Government of Bahrain has a zero tolerance policy towards mistreatment of any kind and has put in place internationally recognised human rights safeguards. A range of institutional and legal reforms have been implemented in close collaboration with international governments and independent experts, including the establishment of a wholly independent Ombudsman – the first of its kind in the region – which will fully and independently investigate any allegation of mistreatment.



"Furthermore, the National Institute for Human Rights - created with the assistance of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights – has independent oversight of promoting and protecting human rights within the Kingdom.



"In line with international norms, where arrests take place and convictions are sought due to clear breaches of the law, these rely on the process of an independent court system which upholds the legal rights of all individuals throughout.”

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

Friday, March 26

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday, March 27

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday, March 28

Race: 20:30 - 22:30 IST