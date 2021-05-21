Lewis Hamilton 'Surprised' With Ferrari During Monaco Grand Prix Practice; Here's Why

After four captivating races in Bahrain, Imola, Portugal and Spain, fans will expect the tight battle between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing to continue at Monaco. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton came out on top in three of the four races so far with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning in Imola. Despite the F1 2021 season talk seemingly being all about Mercedes and Red Bull, Hamilton had his sights on the Ferrari during the two Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton explains why Ferrari surprised him during the first two Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions

After a long wait, F1 is back in Monaco. Home favourite Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari at the top of the timesheets in the second Monaco Grand Prix practice session. Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz was the second-fastest in the other Ferrari. Ferrari's remarkable improvement since Spain even left seven-time Driver's Champion and current world championship leader Lewis Hamilton surprised.

Ferrari are looking strong, but can they break into the Mercedes and Red Bull fight at the front? 🤔



Speaking of Ferrari's improvements, Lewis Hamilton said, "It’s a challenge, naturally – Ferraris look really strong – surprising to see them improve so much but that’s great. It means more competition." When asked if Ferrari were genuine contenders to crash the Mercedes-Red Bull battle that everyone was expecting, Hamilton replied, "My guess is: I’m seeing what you’re seeing. I’m generally just focused on my job. It looks like it, so we’ll see." Moreover, with Sainz also recording the second-fastest time in the first Monaco Grand Prix practice session, it could be that Ferrari does indeed crash the Mercedes-Red Bull party.

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have work to do after watching Ferrari's pace during Monaco Grand Prix practice

Lewis Hamilton seemed to suggest that Red Bull and Ferrari had the edge over Mercedes going into qualifying because of the quickness at which they can get temperatures into the tyres. "Ferrari particularly have in the past for whatever reason been very quick at getting temperatures in, same as Red Bull… so we’ve got some work to do. The first two tyre compounds are quite close… in terms of, the hard tyre can go longer, it’s harder, but the soft tyre is quite a big step softer and it comes in a lot faster," explained the seven-time Driver's Champion.

While Lewis Hamilton is not one who flinches easily, it does seem that victory at Monaco GP 2021 could be the most difficult for Hamilton and Mercedes from the races that have taken place so far in the F1 2021 season. Pole position at Monaco is crucial and if Mercedes does indeed struggle to get the temperature into the soft tyres, Ferrari may just have the edge going into qualifying. The Monaco GP qualifying time is 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 22.