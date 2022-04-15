Lewis Hamilton Talks About Brazil Citizenship Offer; Jokes About Waiting For Passport

Lewis Hamilton is currently competing in the Formula 1 Driver's Championship under the British flag but a report has surfaced that the seven-time World Champion has been offered Brazilian citizenship as well. Hamilton has liking for Brazil and considers Aryton Senna as his racing legend.

According to Skysports report, A bill to make Lewis Hamilton an honorary citizen was proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo. The report further states that Presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes has backed the idea of citizenship for Lewis Hamilton despite the bill is yet to be voted in the Brazilian Parliament. Taking to social media Gomes wrote "Hamilton, you already live in our hearts. With the honorary citizenship, you will be even closer to us". Responding to Gomes, Hamilton said that he felt honoured.

Lewis Hamilton talks about getting invitation from Neymar

Lewis Hamilton's comments regarding Brazilian citizenship comes just as he was arriving at the country to deliver a keynotes speech at an event. , As per Skysports report at the VTEX day event, Hamilton again posed with a Brazilian flag and spoke more about his love for the country - revealing invitations from Neymar

He said "I want to spend more time here in Brazil. It is such a beautiful culture. I've only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something. Neymar invites me every year, but I never had the chance." The F1 driver then joked: "I'm waiting for my Brazilian passport."

Lewis Hamilton's history with Brazil

Aryton Senna passing away left the entire world devastated as F1 lost one of the finest drivers after a crash at Imola. Hamilton always has Senna's record in his sights and throughout his junior and most of his F1 career, as a tribute o his childhood hers, Hamilton wore a yellow helmet. Upon matching Senna's pole tally of 65 in 2017, an emotional Hamilton was given one of Senna's race helmets by his family.

Hamilton's won his first title there in 2008, and infamously on the last lap and at the last corner after overtaking a slowing Timo Glock. He won his first race at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit in 2016 with 2018 being his second win. In 2021 he won the race in Brazil and unfurled the Brazilian flag as fans chanted his and Senna's names.