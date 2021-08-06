Lewis Hamilton To 'come Back Really Strong', Mercedes F1 Releases Health Update

Mercedes F1 has issued an update on Lewis Hamilton's health after the British driver complained of dizziness and blurred vision after a long and exhausting Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton also visited the Mercedes F1 doctor after the race and claimed that he suffered from long COVID. Meanwhile, the reigning Drivers' Champion finished in a fantastic third place in Hungary despite being last at one stage.

Mercedes F1 says that Lewis Hamilton is recovering well from a physically exhausting Hungarian Grand Prix and is expected to "come back really strong" when the F1 season resumes in Belgium. While speaking at the team's post-race debrief, technical director Mike Elliott said, "I saw him about an hour after that and he was definitely a chunk better and I know he has recovered since then." Meanwhile, Hamilton had stated after the Hungarian GP race that he believed he may be suffering from long COVID as he has added "levels of fatigue."

Lewis gave it everything on Sunday, and he was feeling it after the race#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/HfIe60zJ9S — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

Similarly, Elliot also elaborated on what he believed was the reason for Hamilton's tiredness. Elliot said, "During that race, I suspect that was sort of 40, 50-degree air, it was humid. Lewis was really pushing on that two-stop, some of the overtakes he was doing were absolutely brilliant. That takes a lot of energy out of you in that really hot environment. The average person like you and me, we wouldn't survive five minutes in there, let alone a whole race. So, it was unsurprising that Lewis was tired at the end of that, but as he said to the media I think he also wonders whether that is some of the feeling of having had COVID."

The next race on the F1 2021 calendar is the Belgian Grand Prix and its schedule is mentioned below.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, August 27

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, August 28

Free Practice 3: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, August 29

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Image Credit: Mercedes F1/Twitter