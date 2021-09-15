Lewis Hamilton To Meet Medical Specialist Post Italian GP Car Crash: Report

The horrific car crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Italian GP was last weekend's most talked out topic. The collision between both the cars saw Max Verstappen's car rising above Lewis Hamilton Mercedes car and making contact with the halo, which saved Lewis Hamilton from suffering a major injury. It looks like the impact of that crash has after-effects, with a report stating that the British driver will be visiting the hospital for a checkup.

According to f1i.com, Lewis Hamilton has said that he is likely to visit a medical specialist ahead of next week's Russian Grand Prix to lighten any concerns related to the impact his head suffered in a car crash involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton, who recently took part in the Met Gala fundraising event in New York, said.

"His rear wheel landed on my head," explained the seven-time world champion. I think the rear wheel landed on it, the Halo, and I think the most cambered part of the inside of the tyre landed on my head. I think I'm just going to be traveling these next days, but I probably will need to get to see a specialist just to make sure I'm good for the next race, because it's getting tighter and tighter. But I'll live."

Looking back at the entire episode, Hamilton said that he did not realise the crash's impact and was focused on getting back on the track and race. He added, "Looking back at the footage, it obviously happened incredibly quick, and in the car, all I can think of is getting going and how many positions I'm losing. I'm still just in race mode. It's just like, 'How can I get going again?', and I'm sitting there in a little bit of pain, but just like, 'Come on, let's go'. Unfortunately, the car wouldn't move."

Formula 1 releases Hamilton Verstappen crash video

The F1 Twitter handle on Tuesday released the Hamilton Verstappen crash video using a camera that all cars carry on their nose. In the video, one can see Max Verstappen's car rising above Lewis Hamilton. At first, the Red Bull Racing car made contact with Hamilton's halo before the RB16B launched off the kerbs and onto the top of the Mercedes F1 car. If it was not for the halo, the seven-time Drivers' Champion could have suffered severe injuries.

Image: Mercedes F1 / Instagram