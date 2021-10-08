Lewis Hamilton To Serve 10-place Grid Penalty At Turkish GP After Opting For Fourth Engine

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after he took on a fourth engine, one more than what is allowed in a season. The Brit will avoid starting the race from the back of the grid as he is only changing his internal combustion engine (ICE) and not his complete power unit.

As things stand in the Drivers Championship, Hamilton (246.5) currently leads Verstappen (244.5) by two points. The Brit won last weekend's race in Russia, while the Dutchman successfully finished in second place after starting from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty. Hamilton will hope that he can achieve a similar result after opting to take up a new engine.

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th race at Russian Grand Prix 2021

Lewis Hamilton went on to win his 100th career race at the Russian Grand Prix 2021 last weekend despite a terrible start. After dropping from fourth to seventh place on the opening lap, the Brit clawed his way back through the field.

The seven-time Drivers' Champion was aided due to a disastrous pit stop by McLaren F1 for race leader Lando Norris. The 21-year Brit led the Russian GP for most of the race, but the team did not call him in to change tyres despite deteriorating conditions. On the other hand, Mercedes F1 pit Hamilton for intermediate tyres after the rain came in. As a result, Norris lost grip and went off the track, thereby relinquishing his lead of the race.

Turkish GP 2021 schedule

Friday, October 8

Free Practice 1: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice 2: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, October 9

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, October 10

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

How to watch the Turkish GP 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Turkish Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Turkish Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the social media handles of F1.