Lewis Hamilton Unconcerned About Dry Spell, Confident Mercedes Can Return To The Top

Seven-time F1 Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is unconcerned about Mercedes' dry spell in the 2022 season as he is confident his side can once again return to the top. The Silver Arrows dominated the turbo hybrid era over the past decade as they won eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, with Hamilton himself winning the driver's title in six of those seasons.

Hamilton confident Mercedes can return to top

Lewis Hamilton, who holds a record of winning a race in each of his past 15 seasons since making his F1 debut in 2007, revealed at a Petronas event on Wednesday that he does not look at the 2022 season as a dry spell. "I look at it as a bit of adversity and I think that's where you can really gain strength," explained the Brit.

He added, "I think we've gained a lot of strength in depth. When you win all the time it's a wonderful thing but you don't gain a lot when you win. There are six races [left] so there are six opportunities and we will try to get a win, but if we do not do well, I do not think it is the end of the world."

Even though Mercedes have fallen way behind rivals Red Bull Racing this season, Hamilton is confident that his side can return to the top. As things stand in the Constructors' Championships, the Silver Arrows are currently in third place with 371 points, 35 points behind second-placed Ferrari and 174 points behind leaders Red Bull Racing.

With Red Bull far ahead in the Constructors' Championships, Hamilton added, "Our goal is to try and get second in the teams because that does make a huge impact for everybody back at the factory and so these next six races are just about maximum attack, nothing to lose and going to give it my all. I would say Singapore should be a good track for us because it's a high downforce circuit. However, it is bumpy."

After the race in Singapore, F1 will head for the Japanese Grand Prix before going for the race in the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.