Lewis Hamilton Unconcerned About F1's Jewellery Ban: 'Too Much Time & Energy Being Given'

Seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence on the jewellery ban imposed by the FIA. While the FIA extended their exemption until the end of June, the issue is still a hot topic that has been discussed widely in the paddock. The 37-year-old stated that he is not concerned about the ban and is instead focused solely on this weekend's race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton opens silence on F1's jewellery ban

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Friday regarding the ban, Lewis Hamilton said, "Honestly I feel like there's too much time and energy being given to this. It's not where my focus is this weekend. I've taken my studs out every time I've been in the car and I will continue to do so, and the nose ring is not a problem at the moment."

The Mercedes F1 driver went on to add, "I've arrived as me and I'll continue to arrive as me." Despite the protests against the jewellery ban by drivers like Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, it is important to note that the rule has been in the sport since 2005. However, it is only since this season's Australian GP that the FIA have begun to reinforce it, keeping the drivers' safety in mind.

Monaco Helmet ‼️ a collaboration with @danielarsham - inspired by my favourite crystal, amethyst. We created a racing helmet & sculpture in his signature style — as if it were a relic in a museum 1,000 years from now. The sculpture will be sold benefiting @mission44 ✨ pic.twitter.com/e77ua5PM5X — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 27, 2022

FIA has reasoned that they are keeping drivers' safety in case of an accident in mind while trying to enforce the rule on wearing jewellery in the car that has been seen in F1 since 2005. Even though the FIA have begun to reinforce the rule, Hamilton believes "it hasn't been a problem in the past and there is no reason" it will be now.

However, the British driver did praise the FIA for beginning to coordinate with the drivers for the same. "It is positive we are working with them and they are accommodating a little bit at the moment, but we shouldn't have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend," concluded Hamilton.

Hamilton slammed jewellery ban before & called it 'a step backwards'

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton explained that it was 'unnecessary' for them to have this discussion as he had been wearing jewellery for 16 years. He added that in his car he only has his earrings on his nose ring, which he cannot even remove.

"I feel like it's almost like a step backwards if you think of the steps we're taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes that we need to be focused on and really pushing. I've been using… I've been in the sport 16 years, I've been wearing jewellery for 16 years, in the car only I only ever have my earrings on, and my nose ring, which I can't even remove. So, it seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat," explained Hamilton in an earlier discussion on the issue.