Lewis Hamilton Vs F1? Brit Accuses Authorities Of Designing Rules To Make Mercedes Lose

In a scathing criticism of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, championship leader Lewis Hamilton has accused the body of deliberately slowing Mercedes down on the track. Lewis Hamilton’s criticism came in the light of the recent rule changes proposed by the FIA concerning qualifying rounds. Currently, Lewis Hamilton holds a 30-point lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the driver standings, while Mercedes F1 hold a 67-point lead over the same team when it comes to the constructor's standings.

F1 news: FIA to ban ‘special qualifying mode’ used by teams soon

Some significant changes could be on the way from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards 🎛️



So what are they, and what do they mean for the rest of the season and beyond? ⬇️#F1 https://t.co/wcio86TZ8g — Formula 1 (@F1) August 14, 2020

Recent reports covering F1 news suggested that FIA plans on placing restrictions on the engine modes used by teams. The new rules, which are most likely to be enforced from the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August, will see the elimination of the special modes used by Formula 1’s power units. The special qualifying modes have been in place since 2014 when all manufacturers have featured special settings or modes, which bring about a change in power. The special full power mode is used by teams during qualifying sessions, as it makes extra engine revs available, thereby allowing for maximum deployment of energy during a lap.

Lewis Hamilton speaks out against proposed rule change

During a press conference ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, talking about the proposed rule changes, Lewis Hamilton said that he’s not surprised. The six-time world champion then went onto say that the change has been suggested to slow Mercedes F1 down, as that is something the FIA is always looking to do. However, in his criticism of the decision, Lewis Hamilton was adamant that the change in engine modes during qualifying will not have the desired result on the performance that the FIA seemingly want.

While concluding on the issue, Lewis Hamilton said that he would be totally fine even if the change in rules is enforced, as the Mercedes F1 team members have done such a great job with the engine. Lewis Hamilton’s teammate was less critical of the FIA’s decision. Valtteri Bottas said that the Mercedes F1 team aren’t panicking over the issue. The Finnish driver said that if the regulation comes in, it will be the same for everyone and they will take it as it comes.

The criticism regarding the mid-season rule changes in Formula 1 is natural, especially considering the fact that Mercedes have managed to lock out the front row in four of the first five races of the season. Lewis Hamilton is known to be a driver who never minces his words. In a recent interview, the Mercedes F1 driver had appealed to Formula 1 broadcasters to do more when it comes to their coverage of the races, with respect to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Image Courtesy: instagram/lewishamilton